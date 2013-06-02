Hawaiian Documents His Incredible Transformation From Civilian Surfer, To Army Medic, To Combat Veteran

This is possibly one of the most compelling picture stories we’ve seen on Imgur.



It’s about a surfer who got tired of “lazing” around, and decided to do something about it. What followed was a journey that took him from surfing in Hawaii to fighting in Afghanistan, from post-war restlessness in Texas to the 9/11 memorial in New York.

We contacted him via Imgur-mail, and he was really excited about telling his story.

So here it is, written in his own words …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.