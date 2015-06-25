Hawaiian Airlines wants Australians to take their long weekends in Hawaii

Photo: Jamie Squire/ Getty.

Hawaiian Airlines is trying to entice Australians to take their long weekends in Hawaii, launching its “Short Breaks Hawaii” campaign this week.

The airline is promoting six different itineraries from girl’s weekends away to adventure packages and family fun, where “you can just pack your bags and go,” according to the carrier’s website.

“Our Australian flight schedules also make a short break really workable,” Gai Tyrrell, Hawaiian’s regional director for Australia and New Zealand told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Now because of change in the way and how often we holiday, plus air access to and throughout the Hawaiian Islands, we are seeing special occasion short trips, anniversaries, short honeymoons, special interest outdoor travel, even dedicated shopping trips to Honolulu.”

Considering the time spent in the air on a round-trip from Sydney to Hawaii is 20 hours, and costs approximately $1,500, this “weekend away” sounds a little excessive.

The campaign follows the increasing competition between Hawaiian Airlines, Jetstar and Qantas — the three main carriers that operate the Australian route.

According to the airline’s 2014 annual report, the company experienced a decrease in yield as a result of enhanced competition on its Japanese, Australia and New Zealand routes, and “the continued strengthening of the US dollar in most currencies, primarily the Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar,” which resulted in decreased average fares from the year before.

Over the last year Jetstar has increased its capacity by 21%, Qantas by 20% and Hawaiian by 15%.

In December Hawaiian Airlines replaced its Boeing 767s, opting to fly the newer Airbus A330 on its Brisbane to Honolulu route.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.