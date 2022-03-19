I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are 13 things I wish tourists knew before they visited.

- I was born and raised in Hawaii and these are 13 things I wish tourists knew before visiting.
- The most important thing is to respect the Hawaiian people, their culture, and the land.
- Use reef-safe sunscreen, stick to the speed limit, and be aware of superstitions and rules.
I hope most of these tips seem obvious — but you may be surprised by the common issues that ignorant visitors can cause.
Here are 13 things I wish tourists knew before they visited the islands:
Additionally, some of these establishments are landmarks themselves and deserve to be on your must-see list.
Please also tip well. Business from tourists is the main source of income for most residents who are in the service industry. If you can afford a trip to Hawaii, you can budget for gratuity.
This sentiment should be applied for anywhere you go, but especially when exploring the islands. Be mindful about not leaving your trash on the beaches, hiking trails, etc.
Show respect for the land and its people by cleaning up after yourself. Better yet, pick up any litter that you come across and make a positive impact.
Remember to refrain from walking on the reefs or tearing off pieces of it. Additionally, if you’re going to bring your own sunscreen to Hawaii, please ensure it is not of the spray variety and does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate.
Once the home of a prosperous kingdom filled with a rich culture that lived in harmony with the ‘āina (the Hawaiian word for land), Hawaii has become commercialized as a tourist destination following the overthrow of Queen Lili’uokalani in 1893.
In order to honor and respect the native culture, please read at least one book or even just a well-researched article about this sacred place and what its people have needed to overcome.
For example, my family first immigrated here from Japan in the early 1900s and have been rooted here for generations, but we’re still not Hawaiian.
It’s imperative to remember that Hawaiian is an ethnicity, not a residential identification. Please do not call every local you meet Hawaiian, as this is likely not accurate.
You will still get a tan while protecting yourself, so avoid overdoing it on your first day, otherwise you’ll be uncomfortable for the majority of your vacation — no one wants that!
Many of them are protected and it is illegal to get within a certain distance from them. This is for their safety as well as yours.
If you want to have up-close experiences with wildlife, please do so through official tours like whale watches, scuba adventures, etc.
This is especially important for places like the Road to Hana, which is known for having more than 600 curves and nearly 60 one-lane bridges.
This is partially for safety reasons, as distracted drivers cause many accidents — which is especially impactful when many parts of these islands have only one access road. We also absolutely dread getting stuck behind you when we actually have places to be.
When we do, it’s most likely because we’re trying to get a loved one’s attention or because we’re coming around a blind corner and there is signage instructing drivers to blow their horn. Typically, the only people who speed and honk in an aggressive manner are tourists.
Bonus: If someone lets you go, throw them a shaka (pictured) to say thank you.
There are many beaches that don’t have lifeguards, so it’s important to stick to the ones that do have these emergency responders readily available as often as possible.
Even the greatest swimmers can get caught in strong currents, so have discernment before playing in the waves. This goes for hiking trails, too, as many tourists need to get rescued for setting out on a venture for which they weren’t truly prepared.
Hint: If no one else is in the water or on the trail, it’s probably for a reason.
Can exceptions be made? Absolutely. Will you be one of them? Probably not.
Trust me when I say if you are meant to be here, the island will make it known.
Some universal unspoken rules are to never remove rocks from the island or risk the wrath of Pele — a ton of rocks are returned every month because visitors who take them home as a souvenir start having bad luck. Additionally, if you hear drums and see a line of warriors carrying torches, run and hide to avoid a deadly encounter with the ghostly Night Marchers.
Whether you’re a believer or not, these warnings are meant to keep you safe, so I advise you to heed them if you find yourself in one of these situations.
