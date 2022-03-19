I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are 13 things I wish tourists knew before they visited.

It’s important to support local businesses.

Seek out small businesses that are owned and operated by locals, especially ones that source products locally — not only will you get a higher quality product and unique experience, but also it puts money directly back into the community.

Additionally, some of these establishments are landmarks themselves and deserve to be on your must-see list.

Please also tip well. Business from tourists is the main source of income for most residents who are in the service industry. If you can afford a trip to Hawaii, you can budget for gratuity.