Update 2: Tsunami warning is lifted. Everyone back in the water.
Update: It’s 4:00 PM ET. Nothing major yet, but we’re getting to where something could happen.
4:04: News reports say sirens have just gone off.
4:15: Nothing significant yet.
4:22: On CNN they’re reporting that the water is receding, which is the precursor to a wave.
4:23: Also of note, there’s apparently someone in the water on the KITV camera.
4:33: What’s clear is that if you thought some gigantic wall of water was going to hit the island right at 4:05, that was definitely not the right idea. Things still look calm.
4:42: Reports seem pretty definitive that water is receeding. Still nothing big coming in. In the meantime, check out the report from this buoy showing a 20ft spike in the water level off the coast.
4:55 Now reports are coming in that the water is coming in. See here.
4:56: CNN just declared, citing local news reports: “The Tsunami Has Begun”
5:03: For some really excellent coverage, check out CBSNews’ Ustream here.
Photo: www.ustream.tv
5:06: The general theme right now is undulations. The water has come in and out at least two times according to CNN. So far no reports of major damage.
5:12: According to MSNBC there are waves at least 5′ tall.
5:30: Still nothing new. Higher water, but no widespread damage.
6:20: Says one expert at the Pacific Tsunami Warning centre, according to MSNBC: “We dodged a bullet”
Original post: In just over an hour — 11:05 AM local time, 4:05 ET — a tsunami is expected to hit Hawaii. Right now it’s all about waiting and evacuation.
Here’s a quick guide to what we we’ve covered
- The initial quake in Chile
- The impact of the quake on the Chilean copper industry
- How to survive a Tsunami (lessons from 1960)
- The entire tsunami warpath.
- We’ve embedded a Ustream of local news here.
Meanwhile, here’s how you can follow the situation in Hawaii elsewhere.
- The Honolulu government has various live cameras (slow).
- Here’s a live cam from Hilo Beach (slow)
- For the best news check out the Honolulu Advertiser.
