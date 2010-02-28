Update 2: Tsunami warning is lifted. Everyone back in the water.



—-

Update: It’s 4:00 PM ET. Nothing major yet, but we’re getting to where something could happen.

4:04: News reports say sirens have just gone off.

4:15: Nothing significant yet.

4:22: On CNN they’re reporting that the water is receding, which is the precursor to a wave.

4:23: Also of note, there’s apparently someone in the water on the KITV camera.

4:33: What’s clear is that if you thought some gigantic wall of water was going to hit the island right at 4:05, that was definitely not the right idea. Things still look calm.

4:42: Reports seem pretty definitive that water is receeding. Still nothing big coming in. In the meantime, check out the report from this buoy showing a 20ft spike in the water level off the coast.

4:55 Now reports are coming in that the water is coming in. See here.

4:56: CNN just declared, citing local news reports: “The Tsunami Has Begun”

5:03: For some really excellent coverage, check out CBSNews’ Ustream here.

Photo: www.ustream.tv

5:06: The general theme right now is undulations. The water has come in and out at least two times according to CNN. So far no reports of major damage.

5:12: According to MSNBC there are waves at least 5′ tall.

5:30: Still nothing new. Higher water, but no widespread damage.

6:20: Says one expert at the Pacific Tsunami Warning centre, according to MSNBC: “We dodged a bullet”

—

Original post: In just over an hour — 11:05 AM local time, 4:05 ET — a tsunami is expected to hit Hawaii. Right now it’s all about waiting and evacuation.

Here’s a quick guide to what we we’ve covered

The initial quake in Chile

The impact of the quake on the Chilean copper industry

How to survive a Tsunami (lessons from 1960)

The entire tsunami warpath.

We’ve embedded a Ustream of local news here.

Meanwhile, here’s how you can follow the situation in Hawaii elsewhere.

The Honolulu government has various live cameras (slow).

Here’s a live cam from Hilo Beach (slow)

For the best news check out the Honolulu Advertiser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.