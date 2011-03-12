California Emergency Officials Warn Of Waves As High As 6 Feet

Update 4: California emergency officials bracing for Tsunamis as high as 6 feet, according to Reuters.



Update 3: First waves expected to hit Hawaii within 10 minutes says KHO News.

Update 2: A full list of West Coast tsunami arrival times can be found here.

Update: Now the entire West Coast of the US is under warning.

Original post: The massive 8.9 earthquake off the coast of Japan has it the country with a tsunami.

There’s even a tsunami warning for Hawaii, with the possibility that it will hit at 2:59 AM local time.

Here’s a map from the USGS showing all the earthquake activity that’s going on.

The bigger the square the bigger the quake. The red boxes occurred in the last hour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.