Hawaii To Sound Tsunami Sirens At 6:00 AM To Wake Everyone Up And Warn Them

While those of us awake on the lower 48 are well aware of the tsunami warning in effect for Hawaii, most folks in Hawaii at this point are still soundly asleep, not watching TV, reading the news, or checking email.



As such, the state plans to sounds loud sirens at 6:00 AM a little over an hour from now to wake everyone up and warn them, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.

The tsunami is not expected to hit until some time after that, so this should give the citizens time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.