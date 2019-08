Puʻu ʻŌʻō, a volcanic fissure in Hawaii, has been erupting nonstop for 33 years. Kawika Singson filmed its lava spilling into the ocean after taking a two-hour trek on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

