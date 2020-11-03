Hawaii 2020 presidential election results

Hawaii has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1988.

The state holds four electoral votes.

All four of the state’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Hawaii has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1988, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate, House, or gubernatorial level from the state in the 2020 election.

Hawaii is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all four congressional seats. Hawaii has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

