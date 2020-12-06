Hawaii is offering to pay for the flights of remote workers who are willing to relocate to Honolulu

Getty/M. M. Sweet A beach in Hawaii.

Hawaii is offering to pay for round trip flights to Oahu for a select group of US remote workers willing to relocate temporarily.

The scheme is part of an effort to bolster the local economy.

A cohort of 50 remote workers will be selected. After this, applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Awardees are expected to perform community work in exchange for flights, discounted accommodation, and a range of other perks.

Hawaii is offering potential residents free round trip flights if they temporarily relocate to Oahu’s picturesque island. A new initiative launched to recruit talented American workers who are currently working from home is part of the state’s effort to stimulate the local economy. Movers and Shakas is a scheme that aims to “recruit talented professionals” who will “help to build a more resilient Hawaii economy,” according to their website. Along with free round trip flights, those selected for the scheme will also receive significant discounts on accommodation, dining, and co-working spaces.

The program is hoping to take advantage of the millions of Americans who are working from home.

Movers and Shakas’ founder, Jason Higa, told CNN: “The pandemic has normalized remote work for the foreseeable future, so we believe this situation presents an opportunity for residents to return home, and for out of state professionals to experience Hawaii, not as tourists, but as contributing members of our community.”

To begin with, only 50 remote workers will be selected for the scheme. Following this, applicants will be selected on a rolling basis.

Those who are chosen for the scheme are expected to spend at least a month on the island. The website states that they hope people will choose to stay longer.

In exchange for the free flights and various perks of the scheme, awardees are expected to commit to non-profit work on the island.

Participants are required to “share their expertise and professional connections among the local community,” the website says. This involves dedicating several hours a week to working with local Hawaiians.

Relocating to Hawaii during a global pandemic is likely to be a promising prospect for some Americans.

Hawaii is the state with the lowest average daily amount of cases of coronavirus per 100,000. Only 5.5 people per 100,000 are infected with COVID-19.

