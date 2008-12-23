Hawaii On Track For Worst Tourism Drop Since Great Depression

On the flip side, we’re guessing that there are some pretty good deals to be had.



Honolulu Star Bulletin: A 15.9 per cent decline in visitor arrivals in November plunged the year-to-date performance for the state’s visitor industry to its worst recorded 11-month level and may have put it on track to experience its worst year, in terms of percentage decline, since the Great Depression.

Hawaii’s lagging visitor industry, which has seen its visitor count fall by 10.2 per cent through November, may fall below 2001 levels for the year, said state Tourism Liaison Marsha Wienert.

During the Great Depression, Hawaii’s annual visitor counts dropped by 15.9 per cent in 1930, 15.4 per cent in 1931 and 34.3 per cent in 1932, she said. Eleven-month records were not available for those time periods.

