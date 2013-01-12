Hawaii Could Be The Next State To legalise Pot

Photo: Flickr/paul bica

As marijuana becomes legal in Colorado and Washington State, one of America’s more tropical locales might be looking to do the same.The Drug Policy Action Group interviewed 604 Hawaii voters last year and found that 57 per cent of those surveyed were in favour of decriminalizing the use and possession of marijuana.



The study, first brought to our attention by Courthouse News Service, found that decriminalization could save the Aloha State about $9 million annually in law enforcement costs since cops won’t have to spend as much time going after marijuana smokers.

While there were concerns the Obama administration might take legal action against Washington and Colorado over their new laws, the president told Barbara Walters in December that he had better things to do.

“We’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Obama said. “It would not make sense for us to see a top priority as going after recreational users in states that have determined that it’s legal.”

Voters in Hawaii might not be alone in their push to legalise marijuana.

A poll conducted about a week after November’s election found that 48 per cent of voters favoured “legalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use.”

The National organisation to Reform Marijuana Laws has predicted that in addition to Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Alaska, Arizona, Montana, Minnesota and Nevada will consider marijuana legalization this year.

