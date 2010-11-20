Hawaii Looking To Leave The WAC For The Mountain West Conference

The University of Hawaii has a “handshake” deal to join the Mountain West Conference.



Reports say that Hawaii may join in football only, while sending their other sports to the more cost effective (and football light) Big West.

The Rainbow Warriors have been in the Western Athletic Conference for 32 years, but the WAC recently lost other football stalwarts Boise State, Nevada and Fresno State in a big conference shakeup this summer.

That left Hawaii on the outside looking in when it comes major college football opponents. Adding Hawaii would solidify the MWC as a power football conference as they lobby for a automatic BCS bid.

The WAC recently added Texas State, UTEP and Denver, which would have only added to Hawaii’s travel costs, while reducing the drawing power of their conference football slate. Denver doesn’t even have a football team.

