Hawaii Judge Calls Attorney A 'Dirty Old Man' For Licking A Woman's Ear

Photo: ocean yamaha/Flickr

A Hawaii attorney was convicted of harassment last week after he propositioned a client in a child-custody case and licked her ear.A former client of Lawrence McCreery, a 61-year-old lawyer in Kauai, testified that McCreery told her “You look so good,” and said “Too bad you’re married,” before hugging her tightly and licking the back of her right ear, CBS News reported Friday.



The unnamed woman, 21, also testified McCreery made a “weird sound” during the incident.

McCreery was ordered to pay a $250 fine as part of his conviction.

“Quite frankly, these are the actions of a dirty old man,” Judge Frank Rothschild said during McCreery’s bench trial.

