Three Hawaiian islands could let tourists roam freely in 'resort bubbles' while they quarantine in paradise

George Rose/Getty Images

Officials on three Hawaiian islands – Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island – are considering a plan to let tourists have a vacation-like experience while adhering to their 14-day quarantine.

The concept is known as the “resort bubble,” and it would let visitors roam beyond their hotel rooms as long as they stay within a “geofence,” or within the confines of the property where they’re staying.

The plan, which is still tentative, would be in effect for selected resorts, according to Hawaii County Managing Director Roy Takemoto.

The CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Officials on three Hawaiian islands, including Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island – the largest island of the state – are considering a plan that would allow tourists to have a vacation-like experience while still safely quarantining for 14 days.

Hawaiian officials would use tracking technology to ensure that tourists don’t leave their resorts, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The concept is known as the “resort bubble,” and it would allow visitors to roam as they please within a “geofence,” or within the confines of the property where they’re staying, according to West Hawaii Today.

Tourists “would be allowed to stay at selected resorts and the resorts would control where the visitors would be allowed to range,” Hawaii County Managing Director Roy Takemoto said on Tuesday of the potential tourism plan.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Officials currently require tourists and state residents visiting from outside of Hawaii to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The tourism board plans to implement by September 1 a requirement for visitors to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before they travel to Hawaii.

Hawaii’s tourism board also states that people who are self-quarantining must reserve a hotel or motel as their quarantine location, and those in the 14-day quarantine period are barred from reserving short-term or vacation rentals.

That being said, the “resort bubble” plan that’s being considered for the Big Island would allow visitors who are in their quarantine period to leave the confines of their hotel rooms, and at the very least, enjoy fresh air.

Officials hope that the concept will help slowly and safely revitalize Hawaii’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to follow state and local guidelines for travel

The CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC’s recommendations in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice.

Additionally, the CDC advises prospective US travellers planning a domestic trip to research guidelines provided by state and local health departments, and to take proper precautions, such as wearing a face mask and practicing social-distancing, whether travelling by air, car, or public transportation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.