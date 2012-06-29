Here's Why Hawaii Truly Is The Happiest State In America

Photo: madmarv00/Flickr
This is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’For the third year in a row, Hawaii has topped the list of the happiest states in America, according to the annual poll by Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, with a score of 70.2.
Hawaii ranked the highest in the nationwide survey in emotional health (how likely a resident was to say they smiled or laughed a lot yesterday, or whether they had a daily stress or worry) and in healthy behaviours (exercising, not smoking and eating healthily).
Of course Hawaii has spectacular beaches, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and perfect waves just begging to be surfed, but there’s more to it than that. Beyond the incredible surroundings, Hawaiians find true bliss in the calm of everyday life.
Aloha Hawaii!
Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) was invented in Hawaii in the 1960s. Today it's one of the fastest-growing water sports in the world.
People love the active, outdoor lifestyle. And the weather's nice year-round: the average daytime temperature is 75˚-85˚F.
Hawaii ranks 50th in the US in preventable deaths and those due to accidents and 49th in deaths by cancer and heart disease.
According to the most recent US Census, 89.8 per cent of Hawaiians graduated from high school and 29.4% graduated from college--both higher than the national average.
And did we mention the beaches? More than 100 gorgeous beaches ring Honolulu. Maui has 30 miles of beaches on its 120 miles of coastline and Kauai has 50 miles of beaches on its 113 miles of coastline.
There are white, black, green and red sand beaches. Black sand beaches consist of tiny fragments of lava.
