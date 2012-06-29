Here's Why Hawaii Truly Is The Happiest State In America

Jennifer Polland
hawaii lady pretty

Photo: madmarv00/Flickr

This is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’For the third year in a row, Hawaii has topped the list of the happiest states in America, according to the annual poll by Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, with a score of 70.2.

Hawaii ranked the highest in the nationwide survey in emotional health (how likely a resident was to say they smiled or laughed a lot yesterday, or whether they had a daily stress or worry) and in healthy behaviours (exercising, not smoking and eating healthily).

Of course Hawaii has spectacular beaches, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and perfect waves just begging to be surfed, but there’s more to it than that. Beyond the incredible surroundings, Hawaiians find true bliss in the calm of everyday life.

Aloha Hawaii!

Click here to see why Hawaiians are so happy >
61.4 per cent of Hawaiians exercise frequently.

Source: Gallup State of the States.

Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) was invented in Hawaii in the 1960s. Today it's one of the fastest-growing water sports in the world.

People love the active, outdoor lifestyle. And the weather's nice year-round: the average daytime temperature is 75˚-85˚F.

61.2 per cent of Hawaiians frequently eat fresh produce.

Source: Gallup State of the States.

Fresh fish is abundant. There are over 250 sushi restaurants in Honolulu alone.

Source: Yelp.

Over 90 per cent of Hawaiians have health insurance.

Source: Gallup State of the States.

Hawaiians have the longest average lifespan in America, at 81.48.

Sources: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and Worldlifeexpectancy.com.

Hawaii ranks 50th in the US in preventable deaths and those due to accidents and 49th in deaths by cancer and heart disease.

Sources: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and Worldlifeexpectancy.com.

Source: Gallup State of the States.

Honolulu was ranked the third safest city among the largest U.S. cities by Forbes.

Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and Forbes.

According to the most recent US Census, 89.8 per cent of Hawaiians graduated from high school and 29.4% graduated from college--both higher than the national average.

Source: US Census

According to the most recent US Census, there are 116,610 veterans in Hawaii.

Source: US Census

Hawaii has 73 museums, state monuments, zoos, an opera house, a ballet, and the Honolulu Symphony.

Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

According to the most recent US Census, 38.6% of the population of Hawaii is Asian.

Source: US Census

Hawaii's diverse heritage gives rise to many Asian and Pacific festivals and cultural celebrations.

Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

And did we mention the beaches? More than 100 gorgeous beaches ring Honolulu. Maui has 30 miles of beaches on its 120 miles of coastline and Kauai has 50 miles of beaches on its 113 miles of coastline.

Source: Hawaii Tourism Authority.

There are white, black, green and red sand beaches. Black sand beaches consist of tiny fragments of lava.

The landscape is lush and tropical.

The laid-back lifestyle draws people in--and then convinces them to stay.

Think life in Hawaii is good?

