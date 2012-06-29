Here's Why Hawaii Truly Is The Happiest State In America

Photo: madmarv00/Flickr

This is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’For the third year in a row, Hawaii has topped the list of the happiest states in America, according to the annual poll by Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, with a score of 70.2.



Hawaii ranked the highest in the nationwide survey in emotional health (how likely a resident was to say they smiled or laughed a lot yesterday, or whether they had a daily stress or worry) and in healthy behaviours (exercising, not smoking and eating healthily).

Of course Hawaii has spectacular beaches, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and perfect waves just begging to be surfed, but there’s more to it than that. Beyond the incredible surroundings, Hawaiians find true bliss in the calm of everyday life.

Aloha Hawaii!

