HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Hawaiian Haven With An Outdoor Living Room For $15 Million

Meredith Galante
This Honolulu, Hawaii home comes complete with a waterfall, cabana, spa, and media rooms, and is listed at $14.95 million. The house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, along with 5,828 square feet of living space.

The estate is in the Diamondback neighbourhood in a gated community, with a stunning view of the ocean and the natural environment.

The poolside cabana is a huge selling point

The view from your personal cabana

The cabana doubles as a living room

This would be a great place to eat breakfast. Imagine starting the day with that view

This quaint dining room is perfect for an intimate dinner with friends

This room is very tropical

The high-vaulted ceilings gives the great room a lot of character

Every room has great panoramas

The kitchen is huge, and filled with stainless steel appliances

In case you get tired in the shower, take a seat

The media room has tiered seating, so everyone has a good view

Did we mention there are two media rooms?

This bedroom has a great window seat

We love the dark oak colour of the cabinets

In case you've got work to do, here's the home office

The current owners display a lot of artwork in the hallways

The master bedroom has a balcony with a killer view

The master bathroom has a tub and shower

This balcony gives you the epitome atmosphere of Hawaii

