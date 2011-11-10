HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy A Hawaiian Haven With An Outdoor Living Room For $15 Million

Photo: American Dream Realty
This Honolulu, Hawaii home comes complete with a waterfall, cabana, spa, and media rooms, and is listed at $14.95 million. The house has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, along with 5,828 square feet of living space.
The estate is in the Diamondback neighbourhood in a gated community, with a stunning view of the ocean and the natural environment.
