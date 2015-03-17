The Hawaii home belonging to late HP chairwoman Patricia Dunn-Jahnke is on the market for $33 million

Madeline Stone
Dunn jahnke hawaiiLuxury Big Island

An eight-bedroom home belonging to former Wells Fargo Investment Advisers CEO William Jahnke and the late Hewlett-Packard chair Patricia Dunn-Jahnke has hit the market for $US33 million, Forbes reports.

It’s believed to be the most expensive listing ever seen on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The home is situated on 1.8 acres of land in Hualalai, Hawaii, part of the island’s exclusive Four Seasons community. It features amazing views, an infinity pool, and more than 10,641 square feet of interior space.

Dunn-Jahnke died of ovarian cancer in 2011. Before HP, she served as the CEO of Barclays Global Investors.

The home sits on a large lot totaling 1.8 acres of land.

It's located at the edge of one of the Four Seasons' two golf courses.

Inside, you'll find gorgeous teak walls and high ceilings.

Large doors open to the outdoors on all sides.

On one side of the house, bedrooms open directly to views of the golf course.

Though the house is set back from the ocean, you can get a glimpse of it from here, as well as some lava rock.

The home has a total of eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

They all have awesome views.

The kitchen has marble countertops.

This informal dining area looks out over a courtyard.

This inner courtyard area is lush and green.

It looks like a tropical island paradise.

And you can turn this area into your own personal tiki bar.

Arguably the best part of the house, however, is this amazing infinity pool area.

There's also an attached jacuzzi.

This fire pit would be a great place to entertain guests.

With all of the doors open, this gorgeous home makes for a dramatic sight at night.

Now tour another beach home.

You can rent one of Larry Ellison's stunning Malibu homes for $US65,000 a month this summer »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.