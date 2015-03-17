The Hawaii home belonging to late HP chairwoman Patricia Dunn-Jahnke is on the market for $33 million

An eight-bedroom home belonging to former Wells Fargo Investment Advisers CEO William Jahnke and the late Hewlett-Packard chair Patricia Dunn-Jahnke has hit the market for $US33 million, Forbes reports.

It’s believed to be the most expensive listing ever seen on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The home is situated on 1.8 acres of land in Hualalai, Hawaii, part of the island’s exclusive Four Seasons community. It features amazing views, an infinity pool, and more than 10,641 square feet of interior space.

Dunn-Jahnke died of ovarian cancer in 2011. Before HP, she served as the CEO of Barclays Global Investors.

