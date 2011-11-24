Has Hawaii's Football Team Been Fixing Games?

Photo: YouTube

Someone sent an anonymous letter to the University of Hawaii claiming its football players were part of a point-shaving scandal, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.Honolulu police say they aren’t opening an investigation because there isn’t enough evidence beyond the tip.



“Point shaving” is a form of game fixing where players manipulate the final score to cover or not cover the point spread.

Although the police aren’t looking into the accusation, RJ Bell at Pregame.com did some research on Hawaii’s season to see if there’s been anything suspicious going on.

His conclusion: there’s nothing in UH’s results against the spread that suggest they are fixing games.

From Bell:

Hawaii is 3-7-1 against the spread this year.

More money has been bet on Hawaii 4 times, its opponents 6 times, and equal money once.

The team that is more heavily bet on is 4-5-1 in Hawaii games.

The only strange loss was a 20-point beating by UNLV when they were a 20-point favourite.

It’s entirely possible that Hawaii players “shaved” a single game along the way. But the data suggests nothing suspicious, and the evidence against Hawaii doesn’t look very substantial.

