Amazon Says "Aloha" To Hawaiian Affiliates

What do residents of North Carolina, Rhode Island and now Hawaii have in common?



They are all unable to earn money from Amazon’s Associates program.

Amazon has for years run a program that pays website operators who advertise or link to Amazon products, rewarding them with a commission on any sales.

The earnings were tax free–until state legislatures got wise to the millions flowing into their citizens’ pockets from the Seattle, Washington based retailer.

Today the Wall Street Journal reports that Hawaii’s legislature has joined the trend of taxing revenues earned via Internet and affiliate based sales.

Amazon would have to collect and pay taxes for Associates who have mailing addresses in any of those three states. But instead, it’s choosing to thwart that action by cutting off all Associate payments to anyone in those states.

Larry Dignan at ZDNet explains why, saying that Amazon spends millions to reward websites that market its products. But in all likelihood, cutting off the rewards expenditures won’t hurt sales much, and will probably boost revenues. Amazon spent $482 million on marketing last year, of which the Associates program is a part of. In short, Amazon is betting that indignant small business will help it reverse state laws before it takes much of a sales hit.

Interestingly, the state that started it all, New York, is one where Amazon has agreed to collect taxes–while still fighting the law in court. Which means the sales are probably just too big to risk losing.

So if the California legislature decides to take up its Amazon tax bill again (it had been tabled, according to the Journal), Amazon’s reaction–pay and fight or cut and run–will be a tell tale sign about exactly how big a fight its willing to wage.

