Having Your Song Played 1.5 Million Times On Pandora Earns A Shockingly Trivial Amount Of Money

Obviously, the digital revolution hasn’t been very good for the music business.Not even apps like Spotify and Pandora are helping.



Sure, Spotify and Pandora pay musicians every time one of their songs are played – but they don’t pay much.

Take cellist Zoë Keating, for example.

In a blog post which is cited in today’s New York Times, Keating says that one of her songs was played 1.5 million times during a recent six month span?

…$1,652.74.

Shocking!

