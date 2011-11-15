Why Having The Wrong Mindset Is Keeping You Poor—And How You Can Change It

Photo: mutsmuts via flickr

Focusing on everything we lack, or lugging around a “scarcity mindset,” is possibly the easiest way to wreck your finances.You’ll be so focused on what you can’t do, you’ll miss out on key opportunities, says Toby Johnston, CPA and CFP with Mohler, Nixon and Williams in San Francisco, Calif.



“When you think the pie is already set, it’s already limited, so competing against the next guy to get a bigger piece of the pie seems pointless,” he says.

What money mindsets are holding you back? Read on to find out and learn how you can change them.

