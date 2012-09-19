Having Successfully Conquered Yahoo, Loeb Gets His Loot

Photo: Dylan Love

Yahoo just announced that it would give shareholders $3.65 billion, a huge majority of the $4.3 billion it netted from a sale of Alibaba stock.



There are lots of reasons Yahoo did this, but there is one overriding factor.

Third Point hedge fund manager and massive shareholder Dan Loeb conquered Yahoo in a proxy war and now he is collecting his loot.

