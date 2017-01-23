Here's a business skills package that will help you on the job hunt

Making it past that first interview is tough in today’s crowded job market, but there are ways to get ahead. With the Advanced Business Skills Bundle, you can shore up your resume with training in business analysis, leadership, Excel, and more.
Boasting more than 100 hours of content, this collection is designed to give you the best shot at acing your next interview. Here’s a sampler of the included content:
- Use model frameworks to develop and execute successful business strategies
- Leverage Excel and PivotTables to create streamlined spreadsheets
- Dive into leadership and management trainings to prepare for executive roles
And much more!
Give yourself an extra advantage in the job hunt, and grab the Advanced Business Skills Bundle for just $54 AUD [$39 USD] — nearly 90% off its usual price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.