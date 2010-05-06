Having Destroyed NBC, Jeff Zucker Lays Plans To Run For Office

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker, the entertainment world’s ultimate politician, wants to be a politician. Not now, mind you, but sometime after he steps down from his perch atop the Peacock network, which he currently has no intention of doing. Based on cable giant Comcast’s executive maneuvers in preparation for its takeover of NBCU, however, Zucker might find himself available for the campaign trail in time for 2012 election cycle.



Last week, the NBCU leader set off another round of the favourite game of the entertainment chattering classes—”When will Zucker be fired”—when he confirmed to the Washington Post that he will consider running for office in the future. That statement piggybacked previous Zucker comments on Joe Scarborough’s radio show in February about the benefits of having business leaders in government.

