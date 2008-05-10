Have You Slept With Laurel Touby? Then You're Invited to the Mediabistro Conference!

And you even get a friends and family discount. Here’s your email invite from Laurel:



OK,

This is a little embarrassing. Please bear with me if you:

a) are a former lover

b) haven’t heard from me in years

or c) hate my guts

My conference director asked me to “invite friends” to get a special discount on the Mediabistro Circus we’re doing May 20-21 — and I realised that my list is over 2,000 people long, so I just invited everyone in my Outlook Contact sheet. And you were in there!!

In any case, the conference is going to be AWEsome. It’s our first conference and I’m excited about it because it’s shaping up to be exactly what I wanted it to be: two days of inspired programming designed to bring very senior-level media people up to speed on what’s happening in digital media.

Our keynotes are Jim Roberts, from the New York Times, talking about the paper’s massive switch from print to online; and Chris Anderson, editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, discussing what the media world needs to learn

about building community.

Full Circus information:

http://www.mediabistrocircus.com/index.php

So far, we’re expecting about 300 very senior-level people (CEOs, SVPs,

EICs, Creative Directors, etc) and I’d really love to have you there, too.

That is, if you are still my friend after this :) Let me know if you’re

interested and I’ll get you some sort of friends ‘n’ family discount.

Questions? Email me back. Complaints…. er, email me back those, too.

Love,

Laurel

Laurel Touby

Founder and senior vice president

Mediabistro.com

Reprinted with permission from the author.

