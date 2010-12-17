Have You Heard of This Mark Zuckerberg Fellow?

Now, gentlemen, I realise this is a very sensitive issue: some members of the editorial board may feel that Julian Assange should receive this honour, since he fits the criteria.



“The person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or for ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse,” as our little saying goes.

But by the powers vested in me by Jeff Bewkes’ Time Warner Inc. (TWX) empire, I think we should go with this Mark Zuckerberg fellow. As a magazine man, I know a 2010 Person of the Year when I see one.

Have you, by chance, heard of him? He created a web site that I feel will be used by thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of youths within the next decade.

His site, located virtually on the World Wide Web, is called “The Facebook.” Or just Facebook. It’s becoming more trendy than jazz cigarettes and, well, jazz. Youngsters these days. They are the future, gentlemen.

Yes, that’s right.

We put Zuckerberg on the cover and all of his users will buy copies of our magazine, you see? This is what we do.

We ignore the fact that Facebook has been around for six years: we act as if it cropped up overnight. An overnight sensation.

We make our cover story a doting Facebook fanboy tribute more or less based on The Social Network‘s script.

This is how we save print journalism, gentlemen. Meeting adjourned.

