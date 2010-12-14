Have You Quit A Job Recently? Take Our Survey!

If you’re unhappy at work, you’ve undoubtedly daydreamed about marching into your boss’ office and telling him/her where to shove your job.



Most people only follow through on this dream if they have another offer lined up.

But this isn’t the case for everyone; even in a down economy, some people would rather be unemployed than miserable.

If you’ve quit your job in the past couple of years–for any reason–we’d love to hear about it. Please fill out our (anonymous) survey below. We’ll compile all of the results in an exclusive Business Insider post later this week.

Thanks in advance!

