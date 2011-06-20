The Case For Gold Mining ETFs

Thanks to the advent of ETFs, gaining access to gold has become as simple as ever. By utilising products such as SPDR Gold Shares(GLD), iShares Gold Trust(IAU) or ETFS Physical Gold Shares(SGOL), investors can arm their portfolios with exposure to physical bullion.



However, there are options gold-hungry investors may want to consider including gold miner-backed funds like the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF(GDX) and Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF(GDXJ). Unlike GLD and other physically-backed products, GDX and GDXJ do not track a physical stockpile of the yellow metal. Instead, the two funds spread their assets across a wide collection of global gold producers.

Of these two funds, GDX stands out as the strongest and most stable option for conservative, long-term focused investors. Top holdings include Barrick Gold(ABX), Goldcorp(GG) and Newmont Mining(NEM).

GDX has struggled in recent months, dipping over 13% year to date through June 14. However, as we look ahead to the second half of 2011, this fund could be in for a comeback.

There are a number of benefits to owning gold miners.

For one, the equity exposure gained through holding a miner-focused fund like GDX will be beneficial when the markets eventually get back on track. The companies underlying this fund are primarily dedicated to the production of gold and will therefore benefit as investors clamor for exposure to the resource. However, it is important to note that, like other market sectors, gold miners also do well during times of market optimism.

Secondly, although they have lagged against their physically-backed cousins throughout the metal’s staggering 2011 run up, gold miners have a long history of outperforming bullion during periods in which gold has risen sharply.

As Barron’s recently pointed out, the lagging performance of many top gold miners has left them primed for strength. A combination of rising profits, abnormally low P/E ratios, and strong demand bodes well for these firms’ prospects going forward. In the event of a breakout, there is a good chance GDX could provide leveraged-like returns.

Gold miners are also becoming a welcomed destination for income-seeking individuals. This week, The Wall Street Journal noted that, in an effort to attract investors away from bullion-backed alternatives, many of the top gold miners are planning to boost their dividend payments. The report points out that the industry’s 13 top members are forecasted to pay out a record $2 billion in dividends this year.

This post originally appeared on TheStreet.com.

