Have You Been In The Military? We Want To Tell YOUR Story

What are those little nuggets of info that you wished you could have known before you went in — the ones your recruiter forget to mention?What advice would you give your younger self, if you could go back and tell them what you know now after serving in the military?



Do you have any stories you wish could be told?

With an all-veteran editorial team at Business Insider Military & defence, we’re covering issues of national security, weaponry, military services, and giving regular people a chance to look inside our world.

Now we’re asking for your help. If you’ve been in the U.S. military and would like to discuss your experiences (anonymously is fine), send us email to [email protected] and [email protected] under the heading “Military Stories”

