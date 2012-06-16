Have What It Takes To Be A Day Trader? Take This Quiz And Find Out

Photo: Flickr / rangerholton

The life of a day trader can be lonely and frustrating. There’s no feedback, no healthcare, no vacation time, no retirement.You get the picture.



But there are upsides too — no upper management, no set schedule, no whiny co-workers.

If that sounds good to you, maybe you should consider creating a set up at home and trading from your apartment. That’s how Ray Dalio started Bridgewater, after all.

So find out if you have the stuff to be a good day trader. Can you handle losses alone, stay cool under pressure and come up with your own strategies?

Barron’s has a quiz to help you figure this out. We’ve posted a few of the questions below, but for the complete test click here>>

From Barron’s:

Print a copy, mark your scores by circling either “Y” or “N” for each question, then add up your total.

Y N You’ve tried more than one new investment strategy this year

Y N Feel you’re buying and selling funds at the wrong time

Y N Rarely open up to anybody for feedback about your losses

Y N Subscribe to two or more newsletters, feel overwhelmed

Y N Can count on one hand all the good laughs this week

Y N Have a lingering resentment about someone or something

Y N You love cable news, but need more time to trade

Y N Rarely break a sweat when exercising the past few weeks

Y N Wonder whether you bet too much on recent investments

Y N Need more than three caffeine and alcohol drinks a day

Y N Feel “something” keeps you from making more money

In the end you’ll need to tally up the Y/N… if you have a lot of Y’s forget day trading, it will shorten your lifespan.

Click here to move on to the full quiz>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.