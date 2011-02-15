Middle East Chaos Escalates: Digest Of Key Headlines Around The World

Photo: NY Daily News/newseum

What next as four Middle East countries — Iran, Algeria, Yemen and Bahrain — demonstrate massive protests and clashes post Egypt and Tunisia?

1. Iran: Mubarak! Ben-Ali! Now Its Khamenei’s turn! Police attack pro-Egypt demonstrators in Tehran with tear gas, batons…

2. Algeria unrest: Akbou protesters clash with police: hundreds of youths have clashed with security forces during protests.

3. Yemen: thousands rally: several injured as protesters clash with police on 4th straight day of demos in capital and south.



4. Bahrain: ‘day of rage’ simmers as confrontations grow frequent and violent. Riot police use tear gas and rubber bullets.

QuestionGiven that the Iranian government brutally crushed the first digitally driven revolution attempt in the world in 2009, what hope is there in 2011?

Deaths



Two deaths reported in street clashes in Iran and Bahrain: Egypt’s uprising sends powerful shockwaves across Middle East. http://ow.ly/3WqBL



Wheat

Wheat rises to highest since 2008 on demand, China drought: Political tension in ME spurs govts to boost grain imports… http://ow.ly/3Wpkh

Crude Oil

Brent crude oil hits 28-month high at $104 on concerns about protests in ME and strong crude oil imports by China… http://ow.ly/3WqNy

Exodus to Europe



5,000 Tunisians have landed on Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island: Tunisia’s deploying troops to stop migrant exodus to Europe http://ow.ly/3Wr2N

Immigration Red Alert



Tunisian ‘exodus’ exposes Europe’s migrant quandary to find a coordinated approach to the hot-button issue of immigration http://ow.ly/3Wrdt

We welcome your thoughts, observations and views.

Alternatively, to reflect further on this, please respond within Yammer, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook‘s ATCA Open and related Socratic dialogue platform of HQR.

All the best

DK Matai

Chairman and Founder: mi2g.net, ATCA, The Philanthropia, HQR, @G140

To connect directly with:

. DK Matai: http://twitter.com/DKMatai

. Open HQR: http://twitter.com/OpenHQR

. ATCA Open: http://twitter.com/ATCAOpen

. @G140: http://twitter.com/G140

. mi2g: http://twitter.com/intunit

— ATCA, The Philanthropia, mi2g, HQR, @G140 —

This is an “ATCA Open, Philanthropia and HQR Socratic Dialogue.”

The “ATCA Open” network on LinkedIn and Facebook is for professionals interested in ATCA’s original global aims, working with ATCA step-by-step across the world, or developing tools supporting ATCA’s objectives to build a better world.

The original ATCA — Asymmetric Threats Contingency Alliance — is a philanthropic expert initiative founded in 2001 to resolve complex global challenges through collective Socratic dialogue and joint executive action to build a wisdom based global economy. Adhering to the doctrine of non-violence, ATCA addresses asymmetric threats and social opportunities arising from climate chaos and the environment; radical poverty and microfinance; geo-politics and energy; organised crime & extremism; advanced technologies — bio, info, nano, robo & AI; demographic skews and resource shortages; pandemics; financial systems and systemic risk; as well as transhumanism and ethics. Present membership of the original ATCA network is by invitation only and has over 5,000 distinguished members from over 120 countries: including 1,000 Parliamentarians; 1,500 Chairmen and CEOs of corporations; 1,000 Heads of NGOs; 750 Directors at Academic Centres of Excellence; 500 Inventors and Original thinkers; as well as 250 Editors-in-Chief of major media.

The Philanthropia, founded in 2005, brings together over 1,000 leading individual and private philanthropists, family offices, foundations, private banks, non-governmental organisations and specialist advisors to address complex global challenges such as countering climate chaos, reducing radical poverty and developing global leadership for the younger generation through the appliance of science and technology, leveraging acumen and finance, as well as encouraging collaboration with a strong commitment to ethics. Philanthropia emphasises multi-faith spiritual values: introspection, healthy living and ecology. Philanthropia Targets: Countering climate chaos and carbon neutrality; Eliminating radical poverty — through micro-credit schemes, empowerment of women and more responsible capitalism; Leadership for the Younger Generation; and Corporate and social responsibility.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.