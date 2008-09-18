Have Stocks Hit Fair Value Yet?

Has the 800-point drop in the DOW this week made stocks cheap? Unfortunately, no. But the good news is, after years of being significantly overvalued, stocks are finally approaching fair value.



A chart from Andrew Smithers, a London-based strategist, explains:

What is the chart showing you? The S&P 500 relative to the only two valuaton measures that have been shown to have predictive value over long periods of market history: cylically adjusted price earnings ratios (CAPE) and “Tobin’s Q.”

Cyclically adusted earnings ratios adjust for the business cycle by “normalizing” corporate earnings to average profit margins (as opposed to the record-high margins of recent years). Tobin’s Q, meanwhile, is an estimate of business “replacement value.” In the past, stocks have gravitated around these measures, often with multi-decade swings above or below the long-term average.

As Smithers’ chart shows, stocks have been “expensive” on CAPE and Q measures since about 1990. Now, thanks to the market’s recent collapse, they’re getting back toward average levels.

(The chart above is from June, when the S&P 500 was 1,361. It’s now 1,156, so the picture has improved markedly. The CAPE valuation suggests that fair value is about 900, so we’re getting there.)

If you believe these long-term averages–or corporate profit margins–have shifted permanently upwards (because of new technologies, investor intelligence, or whatever), then you might view today’s stock levels as “cheap.” If you don’t think it’s different this time, however, you will likely conclude that:

the market has a lot further to fall,

or stocks will be treading water for another decade or so.

So what should you do? If you’re a long-term investor, nothing different. Despite the current hysteria, the world is not coming to an end. This doesn’t mean the DOW won’t go to 7,000 over the next year–or 15,000. It might. It does mean that, over the long term, the market will probably be fine. (If it isn’t, it will be because we’ve gone through a communist revolution or Armageddon or something, in which case, you’ll have bigger things to worry about.)

So just continue to invest your savings regularly in a diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds (stocks, bonds, cash, real estate, across as many geographies as possible). The good news is, thanks to the market’s recent drop, your expected returns on the equity portion of the portfolio are higher then they were a few months ago. (And if the market falls further, they will get even better).

