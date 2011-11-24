Canned Food Might Come With A Side Of Cancer This Thanksgiving

Photo: istorija/Flickr

Good thing we didn’t include green bean casserole in our list of Thanksgiving side dishes.Turns out the star ingredient of the dish —cream of mushroom soup — is one of several canned foods the Breast Cancer Fund recently found positive for that nasty cancer-causing chemical BPA.



The organisation’s science project turned out some sickening results, especially since at least one of the foods will likely be present on your dinner table Thanksgiving day.

The items tested include:

• Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

• Campbell’s Turkey Gravy

• Carnation Evaporated Milk (Nestle)

• Del Monte Fresh Cut Sweet Corn, Cream Style

• Green Giant Cut Green Beans (General Mills)

• Libby’s Pumpkin (Nestle)

• Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce

Half of the products showed levels of BPA high enough to show an adverse health impact, but researchers found the chemical’s presence was pretty hit or miss.

“BPA levels in the canned foods we tested were all over the map, even among cans of the same product made by the same company,” the Fund said. For example, Ocean Spray has admitted to using BPA in its cans for cranberry sauce but the product didn’t test positive for the chemical.

You’ll have to decide if cracking open those cans is worth the time you’ll save, but with so many alternatives out there on shelves, it seems silly to take the risk.

Here’s how to kick the can

Buy soups and stocks that come in those oversized juice box-like packages. They’re called Tetra Pak cartons and are BPA-free. Then you can add your own veggies, spices and meats if you like.

Speaking of veggies, you can always pick up frozen packages of steam-ready bags of vegetables, but fresh is always best. They aren’t sloshing around in salt-laden broth and will be far healthier than their canned brethren.

