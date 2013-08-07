Two Cronut-Related Charts That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Cronuts — the Dominique Ansel bakery’s signature fusion of a croissant and a doughnut — has taken New York City’s food world by storm.

People do crazy things for them, like wait in line for hours, pay $US5,000 for a box, or make copyright infringement-avoiding knockoffs called “doissants.”

It’s enough to make you feel kinda bad about the world and the society that would create such a phenomenon, but there’s a silver lining.

According to a new research from YouGov, most Americans are not as insane as you might think — almost 68% have never even heard of the “cronut.”

It gets even better. Despite reports of people spending more than two hours in line to get cronuts, most Americans would rather not. In fact, less than half of the 1,000 Americans polled — just 48% — would buy the Cronut if they had a chance. A tiny 2% would be willing to wait more than 1 hour.

