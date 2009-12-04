Have Ivanka Trump Plan Your Marriage Proposal

Planning to propose?



It can be a big hassle, especially if you’ve never done it before. Suddenly you are expected to become an expert in things like diamonds, romantic restaurants and party planning.

All while still keeping your day job.

Fortunately, Ivanka Trump is here to help you put a ring on it and more! The newlywed has offered a special “New York Proposal Package,” courtesy of Ivanka Fine Jewelry and The Trump Hotel Collection.

Via Ivanka’s blog:

Ivanka and her team understand how challenging it can be for men to not only shop for a ring, but plan the perfect way to pop the question. That being said, we have created the ultimate experience to relieve any stress our clients may feel and make the process enjoyable as well as offer a comprehensive education. “We will plan everything; all he has to do is ask!”

What the package entails:

You first buy an diamond sparkler from Ivanka Trump’s Bridal Bar.

Then you have the option of a one-night stay at Trump International Hotel & Tour near Central Park or the Trump Soho New York, opening Feb. 1, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Ivanka will throw in “champagne upon arrival and one dozen long stemmed roses in-room,” and more bubbly during a three-course dinner.

Last summer, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kusher also proposed Trump-style with a 5.22 carat diamond from her jewelry line.

