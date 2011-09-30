Study Shows Strong Link Between iPad Users And Travel

A new study by mobile advertising network Greystripe shows the strongest links yet between iPad users and the world of travel. According to the industry report, 67 per cent of iPad users can be characterised as frequent travellers.



The study found that while most travellers with smartphones or tablets utilise some kind of mobile travel app, iPad users are more likely (60 per cent) to make a travel booking than those using iPhones or Android devices (49 per cent). In all, 91 per cent of iPad users have used the device for some kind of travel related activity.

With smartphones growing smarter by the day, the report also shows users increasingly using the mobile web to book and research travel as opposed to individual travel apps.

According to the numbers, 69 per cent of iPad users and 60 per cent of smartphone users have used the mobile web to book or research travel.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

