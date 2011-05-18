Have An Old Phone? T-Mobile Will Buy It, Regardless Of Brand And Carrier

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

T-Mobile just announced the launch of a new trade-in program which it hopes will incentives buying new 4G phones on its network.T-Mobile will give you up to $300.00 in store credit for your old device, but we doubt anything older than a month will get you $300.00.



Surprisingly, T-Mobile will even buy your undamaged, working phone regardless of what carrier it’s on and what brand makes it.

To see what your phone might be worth, click here to visit T-Mobile’s trade-in website.

Right now it looks like T-Mobile will pay up to $170 for a 32 GB iPhone 3Gs and $155 for an EVO 4G.

