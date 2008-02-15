Ad Recession? Not Feeling It In Paris, Yet

Like the US-based advertising conglomerates, Paris-based Havas and Publicis aren’t seeing an ad recession, yet. But like their US-based counterparts, digital is becoming a bigger piece of their business.



Paris-based Havas, the sixth-largest global ad firm, said revenue from digital media grew 28% in 2007. Overall sales were up 4% to $2.23 billion for the year. Factoring out currency fluctuations and the impact of acquisitions, Havas grew 7.1%, beating the high end guidance of 5% to 6%.

Havas’ larger rival Publicis also reported Thursday, but didn’t break out digital revenues. Full-year revenue rose 6.5% to $6.8 billion. Organic growth of 3.1% was slowed by softness in pharmaceuticals, chairman/CEO Maurice Levy said.

Publicis absorbed Boston-based digital shop Digitas in 2007. Levy said said the company is undergoing “a radical shift toward digital,” which now accounts for 15% of the company’s total revenue.

