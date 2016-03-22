This is what it's like to drive around Havana in 1955 Chevy Bel-Air

One of the best ways to get experience the city of Havana, Cuba is to hop into one of the beautiful classic cars and drive in and around the city. We hired a beautifully restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and drove all over Havana as well as its outer boroughs.

We have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

