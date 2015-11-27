Here's what it's like to sit down for a family meal in Cuba

Business Insider sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba, to experience the city as tourists. While there we primarily used the same driver, Carlo, to get us around town. Carlo invited us over to his family’s house in the outer borough of La Lisa for a traditional, home-cooked Cuban meal.

We have lots of stories about our adventures on the island, which you’ll be able to find here.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

