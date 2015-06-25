This is what it's like to stay in an Airbnb in Havana

Business Insider recently sent three reporters to Havana, Cuba to experience the city as tourists. Instead of booking rooms in one of the state-run hotels, we decided to rent a three-bedroom apartment through Airbnb, which recently started offering accommodations in Havana.

This is what it was like to stay in the apartment, which was located in the Vedado neighbourhood, just steps from the Hotel Habana Libre.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Tyler Greenfield.

