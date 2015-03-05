Haunting photos from the Bali Nine dawn vigil in Canberra today

The sun rises over Parliament House, Canberra. Photo: Getty Images

A poignant candlelight vigil for convicted Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran was held on the steps of Parliament in Canberra this morning.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Labor’s deputy leader Tanya Pilbersek and Greens leader Christine Milne joined a number of politicians and government officials at the sombre ceremony.

The tribute was organised by the recently reformed Australian Parliamentarians against the Death Penalty Group, who are seeking clemency for the Bali Nine duo’s death penalty.

Yesterday, the two Australians were transported from Bali to Nusakambangan island prison, ahead of their impending executions.

Here are some of the haunting images from the dawn vigil this morning.

Tanya Plibersek talking at the Bali 9 pair vigil at Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/pkAz6H4BCd — Alexander White (@alexanderwhite) March 4, 2015

Candlelight vigil for Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran at Parliament House pic.twitter.com/5iFsufUG8x — ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) March 4, 2015

Beautiful Canberra morning pic.twitter.com/bOFVwB7Tr4 — Alan Tudge (@AlanTudgeMP) March 4, 2015

Was proud to join the #vigil with the PM and other colleagues against the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/By756ysAGe — Steven Ciobo (@steveciobo) March 4, 2015

Beautiful morning on a sombre day in Canberra. pic.twitter.com/ouyfLTASAE — Anthony Byrne (@AnthonyByrne_MP) March 4, 2015

The Opposition Leader and the Prime Minister light a candle for Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran pic.twitter.com/z6VlSackpt — ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) March 4, 2015

The most inspiring sunrise here at APH for this mornings Candle Light vigil for #chanandsukumuran pic.twitter.com/aQBPJ6dnty — Richard Tuffin (@RichardTuffin) March 4, 2015

Parliament united this morning for clemency, for Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran. pic.twitter.com/H1Vt8DRBd5 — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) March 4, 2015

Christine Milne, Julie Bishop and Tanya Plibersek light candles for Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran pic.twitter.com/sf7fCwqMCm — ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) March 4, 2015

PM Abbott and Foreign Minister Bishop speaking to the media after the vigil for #chanandsukumuran here at APH. pic.twitter.com/hjAV4JYguf — Richard Tuffin (@RichardTuffin) March 4, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.