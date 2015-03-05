Haunting photos from the Bali Nine dawn vigil in Canberra today

Peter Terlato
The sun rises over Parliament House, Canberra. Photo: Getty Images

A poignant candlelight vigil for convicted Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran was held on the steps of Parliament in Canberra this morning.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Labor’s deputy leader Tanya Pilbersek and Greens leader Christine Milne joined a number of politicians and government officials at the sombre ceremony.

The tribute was organised by the recently reformed Australian Parliamentarians against the Death Penalty Group, who are seeking clemency for the Bali Nine duo’s death penalty.

Yesterday, the two Australians were transported from Bali to Nusakambangan island prison, ahead of their impending executions.

Here are some of the haunting images from the dawn vigil this morning.

