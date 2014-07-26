Haunting Photos From The Site Of The Malaysian Airlines Crash 8 Days Later

Christian Storm

After the literal and figurative dust from the downed Malaysian flight MH17 has settled, officials and crews are left to make sense of it all. In a field outside the town of Hrabove, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, workers are still sifting through the wreckage, searching for more bodies and clues as to what happened. The photos from this eerie scene tell their own story.

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry search for bodies near the crash site. They mark any remains with a white flag.

Ukraine crash site malaysian

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Sometimes they must dig as well.

Malayasian flight crash site ukraineREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Luggage and personal effects from the crash victims are everywhere.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

They are grouped together in an effort to return them to the victims’ families.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Here we see a watch, broken into three pieces.

Ukraine crash siteAP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky

According to reports, over 80 children and infants were aboard.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Mourners still flock to the site to express their emotions about the massive loss of life.

Ukraine plane crashAP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

They leave toys and other kid’s trinkets as memorials to those children who perished.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The full magnitude of the crash is apparent everywhere.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Stringer

Large parts of the plane itself still remain, though.

RTR400CMREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Someone has left flowers on top of this piece of found crew equipment.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A worker walks past the twisted remains of a seat.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A sign near the site references Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Ukraine plane crashREUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.