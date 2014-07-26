Haunting Photos From The Site Of The Malaysian Airlines Crash 8 Days Later

After the literal and figurative dust from the downed Malaysian flight MH17 has settled, officials and crews are left to make sense of it all. In a field outside the town of Hrabove, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, workers are still sifting through the wreckage, searching for more bodies and clues as to what happened. The photos from this eerie scene tell their own story.

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry search for bodies near the crash site. They mark any remains with a white flag.

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Sometimes they must dig as well.

Luggage and personal effects from the crash victims are everywhere.

They are grouped together in an effort to return them to the victims’ families.

Here we see a watch, broken into three pieces.

According to reports, over 80 children and infants were aboard.

Mourners still flock to the site to express their emotions about the massive loss of life.

They leave toys and other kid’s trinkets as memorials to those children who perished.

The full magnitude of the crash is apparent everywhere.

Large parts of the plane itself still remain, though.

Someone has left flowers on top of this piece of found crew equipment.

A worker walks past the twisted remains of a seat.

A sign near the site references Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

