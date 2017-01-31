These haunting photos reveal what happens when a mall becomes abandoned

The Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri has only been vacant since April of 2014, but the building looks like it has been crumbling for decades. Photographer Seph Lawless ventured into the abandoned property to show how time has not been kind to this decaying mall. You can see more of Lawless’ work in his upcoming book, Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation.

