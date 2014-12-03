Haunting Images From One Of America's Dying Shopping Malls

During the busiest shopping weekend of the year, White Flint Mall in Bethesda, Md., was eerily quiet.
The former upscale shopping mecca is one of hundreds of dead or dying malls across the country.
At its height, White Flint Mall was a sprawling 874,000-square-foot shopping hub housing upscale department stores, such as Bloomingdales. I. Magnin and Lord & Taylor.
The shopping mall opened in 1977. 'There were dazzling glass elevators and a strip made to look like an Italian streetscape,' according to the Washington Post.
There was also a section of the mall made to look like the streets of Georgetown, an upscale neighbourhood in Washington, D.C.
White Flint's owner plans to redevelop the property into a mix of residential buildings, offices and outdoor shopping.
Lord & Taylor tried to delay the mall's closing by filing a lawsuit against its owners, but the company was unsuccessful.
