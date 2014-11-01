Take A Peek Inside The 'Most Haunted House In The Midwest,' If You Dare

On a rather unassuming street in the otherwise nice town of Alton, Illinois, there lies a sinister estate that was once called the “most haunted place in the Midwest.”

The McPike Mansion, a beautiful 16-room house sitting on 15 acres of overgrown land, has been vacant for more than 60 years, and maybe for good reason. Multiple ghastly figures, orbs, strange noises, and unexplained happenings have been documented over its almost 150 years of existence. Many believe that the ghost of former owners of the house and their servants still walk the grounds and inside the house’s dilapidated halls.

Photographer Todd Morgan got access to the house recently and shares the photos with us here. You can see more of his work on his Facebook.

So, if you’re feeling brave enough, take a tour of the McPike Mansion and get into the Halloween spirit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.