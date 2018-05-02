Haunted forests around the world that will give you the chills

Isla de las Munecas, or “The Island of Dolls,” in Mexico is reportedly haunted by the spirit of a young girl who drowned there.

As if forests weren’t scary enough on their own, this one located along the canals of Xochimico, near Mexico City, is covered in dolls that hang from the trees. Local legend has it that the island’s caretaker hung the first doll to honor a little girl that he had found drowned on the island (the doll was thought to be hers).

The caretaker then felt as if he was being haunted by the girl’s spirit, so he continued to string up dolls in hopes of appeasing her. Fifty years and plenty of dolls later, he reportedly drowned in the same spot the girl did.

Today, the island has become a popular tourist destination. Visitors claim that the dolls move their eyes, heads, and limbs, and that they’re possessed by spirits.