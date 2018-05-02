Haunted forests around the world that will give you the chills

- From murders to UFO sightings, forests across the world are known for their eerie histories.
- Some are said to be haunted by wronged spirits, and some have been the site of satanic activity.
- These haunted forests are sure to send a chill down your spine.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The caretaker then felt as if he was being haunted by the girl’s spirit, so he continued to string up dolls in hopes of appeasing her. Fifty years and plenty of dolls later, he reportedly drowned in the same spot the girl did.
Today, the island has become a popular tourist destination. Visitors claim that the dolls move their eyes, heads, and limbs, and that they’re possessed by spirits.
The clearing has stumped visitors, locals, and even scientists for decades. It’s a spot where nothing grows and nothing has ever grown, according to official records. What’s even weirder though, is that the trees that do grow in the forest grow in odd patterns — zig zags and spirals that no one has ever been able to explain.
Brave tourists can tour the forest at night, though many have reported feeling an odd sense of anxiety or nausea, or the feeling of being watched.
In fact, a sign at the forest’s entrance reminds visitors that “life is a precious gift” and to reach out if they are struggling.
The reason for its reputation could have something to do with the fact that Japanese mythology has long associated the forest with demons. Plus, the tightly packed trees make it easy to get lost and even hear, providing an exceptionally isolated destination.
Spiritualists in the country say Aokigahara is a hotbed of paranormal activity. But even if you don’t believe in ghosts, you’re likely to get spooked by the everyday items that litter the forest floor.
Then there’s the story of the ghost of Amy Robsart, the wife of the Earl of Leicester. After Amy mysteriously died of a broken neck, her husband is said to have come across her ghost while hunting in the forest. The ghost told him that he would be dead within 10 days … and he was. Now, legend has it that her ghost has the same effect on all who come across it in the forest to this day.
Nestled in southwestern Germany and bordered by the Rhine River, the Black Forest’s tall evergreens are as beautiful as they are sinister, and they are said to be home to paranormal creatures ranging from witches to werewolves.
The region is known for the unique way in which its people celebrate carnival: by dressing up like witches, demons, and scary spirits and animals.
But the most common story you’ll hear about the forest goes something like this: Gypsies living there in the early 1800s were chased out and even murdered by townspeople, causing the remaining gypsies to curse the forest. Ever since then, hikers and visitors have reported sightings of a ghostly woman in a white dress, bleeding trees, and a spirit riding a horse.
The forest is also said to be home to the infamous Jersey Devil, a beast that the Pinelands Preservation Alliance describes as “a kangaroo-like creature with the face of a horse, the head of a dog, bat-like wings, horns, and a tail.” According to folklore, it was the 13th child of a woman named Deborah Leeds, who offered it to the devil while pregnant with it in 1735. Upon its birth, the newborn sprouted talons, hooves, and wings, and killed its mother, siblings, and the midwife before disappearing. Sightings persist today, as it continues to terrorize livestock (and humans).
If the trees aren’t enough to spook you, chances are the ghosts, spirits, or muffled drum noises of deceased soldiers that visitors have reported will do the trick. Plus, cars parked on nearby Hangman’s Hill are said to roll uphill when parked in neutral.
Other murders have also been linked to the forest and, according to some reports, individuals have even witnessed satanic cult activity in the woods.
An abandoned home near the forest, known as the Frannie Knight house, was reportedly haunted as far back as the Civil War. Local legend says that the home set itself on fire before putting itself out. The home then caught fire again before burning to the ground.