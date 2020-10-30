A 7,000-square-foot haunted mansion in New York is being auctioned off on Halloween night — take a look inside

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Today, the mansion is a shell of its former grandeur.

If you’ve ever wanted to own your own haunted castle, now’s your chance.

Built in 1871, this 7,000-square-foot mansion in Auburn, New York, will be auctioned off on Halloween night, with bids starting at $US25,000.

According to the realtor, supernatural activity has occurred at the mansion, which has been nicknamed “The Castle.”

A haunted mansion in upstate New York is hitting the auction block â€” just in time for Halloween.

Known around town as The Castle, this abandoned mansion looks straight out of a horror movie. However, many of the home’s grand features are still intact, from its four fireplaces to the ornate wooden staircase.

The historic mansion is being auctioned off this month. Realtor Michael DeRosa is accepting bids starting at $US25,000, and bidding will close on Halloween night.

Here’s a look inside this haunted mansion with an eerie history.

The mansion was built in 1871 by Scottish immigrant Samuel Laurie.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC An early photograph of the mansion.

According to the home’s listing, Laurie moved to the United States as a young man to pursue a career in the developing wool industry. By 1868, he had gained a good reputation in the industry and became superintendent of a mill in Rhode Island.

In 1868, Samuel Laurie and his wife moved to Auburn, New York, where he reviewed the local woolen mill’s operations.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Samuel Laurie and his wife, Jeanie ‘Jane’ McAllister.

He was convinced to take over the mill, which thrived under his leadership.

Plans were then drawn up to build the couple a residence overlooking the factory.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC An early photograph of the mansion.

Nicknamed “The Castle,” the home was designed by Nelson Hamblin. Stockholders spent $US7,000 to build the grand home on Owasco Street.

A local mason and two carpenters worked on the ambitious project. In March 1881, an addition was built onto the mansion to improve The Castle’s symmetry from the outside.

However, tragedy soon struck, fuelling the home’s present-day haunted reputation.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The exterior of the mansion.

According to New York Upstate, the Lauries had 10 children – three of them died as infants.

On August 6, 1890, Laurie’s wife, Jeanie “Jane” McAllister, died at the residence after suffering months of complications related to a case of the grip, an illness similar to influenza. Her funeral took place at The Castle and was attended by “throngs of mourners,” according to the home’s listing.

In 1893, the economy crashed and Samuel Laurie lost his interests in the Auburn Woolen and Canoga mills. He also lost his home on Owasco Street.

Samuel Laurie died on April 25, 1895, in Mountain Valley Springs, Arkansas. After his passing, his remains were returned to Auburn and his funeral was held at The Castle. Laurie was laid to rest in Fort Hill Cemetery alongside his wife, Jane.

Today, the mansion is a shell of its former grandeur.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The staircase.

The three-story, single-family covers approximately 7,000 square feet.

The home has six bedrooms and space for a library, games room, and music room.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The staircase.

Though much of the paint has peeled after years of apparent neglect, many of the home’s original features are still intact.

The mansion has multiple stained-glass windows.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A stained-glass window.

The Castle’s windows add to the home’s spooky atmosphere.

Intricate carvings on the mansion’s grand staircase and fireplaces are just a few of the home’s historic features.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Ornate carvings on one of the fireplaces.

The mansion has four fireplaces in total.

None of the former owners of The Castle altered the house from its original design.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A bedroom with furniture.

All of the original woodwork, built-in bookcases, doors, and 12-foot ceilings are still there, according to New York Upstate.

The home’s original butler sink is also still there.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Part of the galley kitchen.

Much of the mansion’s flooring and paint is still intact, but will likely need to be restored.

Judging by the eerie remnants left behind by the home’s previous owners, it’s no surprise that some have speculated the mansion is haunted.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC An old sink.

Prior to listing the property, real estate agent Michael DeRosa hired the paranormal research group Soul Searchers to investigate the property and see if any former occupants were still hanging around.

Ghost hunters initially set out to prove the mansion wasn’t haunted. However, the team reportedly ended up finding evidence of paranormal activity.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A fireplace.

They took footage of their investigation.

“I’ve seen things that would make you not want to sleep at night,” one of the investigators was heard saying in a video included in the home’s listing.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The stairs leading up the second floor.

“There’s something there,” he said, showing some of the footage the investigators found when exploring the home.

While some may assume a haunted mansion might be hard to sell, paranormal activity can actually make a house more desirable.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A fireplace.

Haunted homes often capture the attention of thrill-seekers and even professional paranormal investigators.

Historic homes also often attract the attention of filmmakers.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC An old sink.

According to a post written on The Auburn Castle‘s Facebook page, one possible use for the home could be as a movie set.

However, one could also turn this historic mansion into a beautiful family home — as long as you’re not afraid of things that go bump in the night.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A view of the kitchen and living area.

If fully restored, this massive mansion could be a one-of-a-kind residence. However, some restorations have already been made. According to New York Upstate, the current owner has already installed a new roof and electrical system.

An old clawfoot bathtub and sink can be found inside one of the mansion’s many rooms.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC An old clawfoot bathtub and sink.

That’s one seriously spooky bathroom.

The mansion is not currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the listing states that future owners could request for it to be added to the register.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The kitchen and a staircase.

Historic fixer-uppers for sale are often included on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mansion also has a basement.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The basement.

Despite looking like a horror movie set, the basement could be a valuable asset to a future homeowner.

The basement leads out onto the property’s backyard.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The basement.

The surrounding city of Auburn has a lot to offer potential residents, including museums, historic sites, and national landmarks, the listing says.

The property also has a historic carriage house.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The carriage house.

You might not want to walk the grounds at night, however, for fear of running into a ghost.

The home will likely need thousands of dollars in restorations.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC A door looks out into the front room.

However, the starting bid for the home is relatively low.

The historic mansion is being auctioned off this month, with bids starting at $US25,000. Bids will be accepted up until midnight on Halloween.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Inside the mansion.

Realtor Michael DeRosa wrote in a Facebook post that the house has already received a lot of interest.

Bids on The Castle are being accepted from all over the world.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC Inside the mansion.

Those interested in owning this reportedly haunted property have the option to place bids online or by contacting realtor Michael DeRosa.

For sceptics and ghost hunters alike, this haunted property is undeniably creepy.

Michael DeRosa Exchange, LLC The basement.

However, for those who want to restore the property to its former grandeur, this famous castle could prove to be the real estate adventure of a lifetime – or just a really cool ghost story to tell next Halloween.

