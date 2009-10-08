Hatred For 'Buy-And-Hold' Signals A New Bull Market

To contrarians, the very failure of Buy and Hold as an investment strategy over the last decade could mean that it is more likely to work over the next 10 years.



Today’s scorn for Buy and Hold, and the favour for market-timing it implies could be a very bullish long-term indicator. This is because, historically, market-timing has become popular at the beginning of a bull market.

Wells Capital Managment (Abnormal Returns) shows this in the chart below.

