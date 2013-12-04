Now There's A Foolproof Way To Know Which Of Your Facebook Friends Hate Your Guts

Everyone knows you don’t actually like all of your Facebook friends, but you keep some of them around because you have to.

If you’re looking for something do to inside the grey area of passive-aggressively following someone’s updates and pulling the trigger on the ‘unfriend’ button, try HateWithFriends.com. We first saw Hate With Friends on BuzzFeed.

Here’s how it works.

Log in with your Facebook account and it will take you to a home screen filled with all of your Facebook friends. You can search for your friends on the left-hand side of the page.

Under each friend is a button.

This is my editor:

I hate him, so I clicked “Hate Him”, which was very efficient. There is a privacy clause! You only know if someone hates you when you mutually hate each other.

Steve hates me too, which is fine by me.

I got a notification:

And that, Facebook friends, is literally it. You also have the option to unfriend the person you hate. You have always had this option.

If this isn’t the best way to determine who you no longer have to wish an unenthusiastic “Happy Birthday” to this year, I don’t know what is.

